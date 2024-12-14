Rutgers set to take on Seton Hall in 2024 Garden State Hardwood Classic

Rutgers Basketball is back home again today for another Garden State Hardwood Classic, as they welcome cross state rival Seton Hall to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup.
With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.
TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....
TV/STREAM: FOX
WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Seton Hall Pirates
WHEN: Saturday at 3:00pm ET
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey
SPREAD: Rutgers -13.5pts || Over/Under set at 133.5pts
RANKINGS COMPARISON.....
RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....
2024-25 SETON HALL RECORD: 5-5 / Notable wins versus VCU, Florida Atlantic, and St. Peter's.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 64th time that the two rival programs have faced off against one another, with Seton Hall leading the series 37-26. However Rutgers owns the most recent victory, taking down the Pirates 70 - 63 in the Prudential Center last season.
PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....
--------------------------------------------------------------
