Published Dec 14, 2024
Rutgers set to take on Seton Hall in 2024 Garden State Hardwood Classic
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
Rutgers Basketball is back home again today for another Garden State Hardwood Classic, as they welcome cross state rival Seton Hall to town for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know about today’s game.

TV/WHEN/WHERE/SPREAD....

TV/STREAM: FOX

WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Seton Hall Pirates

WHEN: Saturday at 3:00pm ET

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena (8,000) -- Piscataway, New Jersey

SPREAD: Rutgers -13.5pts || Over/Under set at 133.5pts

RANKINGS COMPARISON.....  

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAMNET RANKINGKENPOMESPN BPIBART TORVIK

Rutgers

77

68

72

55

Seton Hall

197

143

113

123

RECORD/SERIES HISTORY....  

2024-25 SETON HALL RECORD: 5-5 / Notable wins versus VCU, Florida Atlantic, and St. Peter's.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 64th time that the two rival programs have faced off against one another, with Seton Hall leading the series 37-26. However Rutgers owns the most recent victory, taking down the Pirates 70 - 63 in the Prudential Center last season.

PROJECTED STARTERS AS RECRUITS....

