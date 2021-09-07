Rutgers senior DE Mike Tverdov recaps 61-14 victory over Temple

“We just readjusted to it,” senior defensive lineman Mike Tverdov said after the game. “It shows how good of a job Coach [Greg] Schiano and his staff did of preparing us and putting us in a position for today to succeed.”

It was a banner day for Rutgers’ defense as the Scarlet Knights not only held Temple to 14 points but forced five turnovers en route to a 61-14 beatdown. However, despite jumping out to an early 26-0 lead the Scarlet Knights found themselves in a 26-14 game in the third quarter before touchdowns from Bo and Max Melton put the game out of reach.

This also marked the first time the Scarlet Knights faithful could attend a game at SHI Stadium since Nov. 23, 2019 when they got shut out by Michigan State 27-0.

“It’s just a great experience,” Tverdov added. “When you have that momentum on your side it really helps us play better as well because football is a game of momentum and when you have the fans with you that home-field advantage really provides us with benefits compared to the other team. We’re looking forward to an atmosphere like that every single game even better and we’re just going to keep things rolling.”

While he did not contribute much in this game when it came to the stat sheet, the Union native deflected a pass in the first quarter that might have turned into a pick-six if it had not fallen through his fingertips.

“I’m definitely hitting the jugs after I talk to you guys,” he said jokingly. “But you know it’s football things happen and you got to flip the page. Hopefully next week I get another opportunity for it I’ll definitely have my pinkies together.”

All in all, it was a stellar day for Rutgers’ defense as they look to start the season 2-0 when they travel to the Carrier Dome to take on Syracuse next Saturday at 2 p.m.

“I was just glad to see everybody succeeding on our side of the ball and really just firing on all cylinders and playing in unison together,” Tverdov said.

TKR’s Chris Nalwasky contributed to this report.

