Rutgers scores eight unanswered to complete comeback versus Ohio State

The Scarlet Knights had a huge bullpen day as they used eight pitchers in the series finale to secure the win. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Justin Sinibaldi got the start, but couldn’t even get out of the first inning, only recording two outs. He allowed three hits, four runs, and three walks.

Rutgers Baseball had another incredible comeback victory on Sunday in which they scored eight unanswered runs to knock off Ohio State and complete the sweep.

After that relief pitcher Parker Scott came in for relief, but he didn’t do much better as he got roughed up too, throwing 1.2 innings and allowing four hits, three runs, and one walk. After that Garrett French came in for another short outing recording two outs and allowing two hits and another run.

Out of all the bullpen arms, right-handed pitcher Sam Portnoy might have had the best outing out of anybody, pitching 2.2 innings allowing two hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout. However there wasn’t enough offense to help secure Portnoy the win, but the offense did eventually get it going later on as Ben Gorski earned his fourth win of the season, only thowing three pitches to record one out.

Head Coach Steve Owens used a couple other guys to close it out as the freshmen duo of Joe Mazza and Matt Rowe had short outings before Owens handed the ball to left handed closer Dale Stanavich. He pitched 1.2 innings allowing no hits, no runs, one walk, and one strikeout to end the game.

Now despite the up and down outing from the bullpen, it was the Scarlet Knights offense that saved the day to complete the sweep as the team scored eleven runs on twelve hits including six homers.

Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko remained scorching hot as he went 3-of-6 with a double, two home runs, and six RBIs. Then catcher Nick Cimillo finally made his return from injury and had one of his best games to date, going 4-of-6 with a double, two home runs, and two RBIs.

Along with those two, Rutgers also got solid contributions from first baseman Chris Brito who went 2-of-5 at the plate including hammering his eleventh home run on the season, Tony Santa Maria went 1-of-3 with a walk and Danny DiGeorgio went 1-of-5 with a solo home run which was his fifth on the season.

All of this added up to help Rutgers Baseball secure their 36th win of the season.