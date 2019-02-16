INSTANT RECAP: Rutgers suffers tough 71-69 loss to No. 21 Iowa
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered a tough loss tonight inside the RAC as the Scarlet Knights lost to the No. 21 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 71-69, at the buzzer thanks to a corner 3-pointer with the help of the backboard.
THE GOOD - RUTGERS DEFENSE
Coming into today Iowa was ranked the 27th best scoring team in the country, averaging a total of 81.6 points per game. However the Rutgers defense played fantastic all game long and held the Hawkeyes to just 71 total points on the night. Not to mention, Rutgers was also able to force 15 turnovers was played a big factor in why the Scarlet Knights were able to play Iowa down to the wire.
THE BAD - THE REFEREES
It didn’t matter who had the ball today, as both coaches were caught mouthing off to the referees today. At one point it looked like Rutgers HC Steve Pikiell might get a warning and the very next play Iowa HC Fran McCaffery was issued a warning from the refs. There were also a couple questionable fouls that were called and a lot of fouls that should have been called. I know it’s a poor excuse to blame the refs in just about any sport, but man were they bad tonight.
#Rutgers true freshman guard/forward @__RHJR will the beautiful layup in transition to put the Scarlet Knights in the lead. #RU leads No. 21 #Iowa 28-22 with 3:39 left in the first half pic.twitter.com/FH9pkQ2vPK— The Knight Report (@RutgersRivals) February 16, 2019
PLAYER OF THE GAME: RON HARPER JR.
The former four-star recruit played his best game of the season tonight against Iowa. Harper finished the first half shooting 5-of-8 for 14 points. Despite not doing a ton during the second half, Harper still managed to finish the game with a team high 16 points.
UP NEXT: On Wednesday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will welcome the Penn State Nittany Lions to town for senior night. The game will take place at 7:00pm EST inside the Rutgers Athletic Center.
