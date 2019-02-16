PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered a tough loss tonight inside the RAC as the Scarlet Knights lost to the No. 21 ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 71-69, at the buzzer thanks to a corner 3-pointer with the help of the backboard.

THE GOOD - RUTGERS DEFENSE

Coming into today Iowa was ranked the 27th best scoring team in the country, averaging a total of 81.6 points per game. However the Rutgers defense played fantastic all game long and held the Hawkeyes to just 71 total points on the night. Not to mention, Rutgers was also able to force 15 turnovers was played a big factor in why the Scarlet Knights were able to play Iowa down to the wire.

THE BAD - THE REFEREES

It didn’t matter who had the ball today, as both coaches were caught mouthing off to the referees today. At one point it looked like Rutgers HC Steve Pikiell might get a warning and the very next play Iowa HC Fran McCaffery was issued a warning from the refs. There were also a couple questionable fouls that were called and a lot of fouls that should have been called. I know it’s a poor excuse to blame the refs in just about any sport, but man were they bad tonight.