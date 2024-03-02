• He is also the ninth four-star or better prospect by Rivals for Steve Pikiell since he took over in 2016.

• TKR Basketball Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart: "Rutgers is getting a polished, extravagant left handed scoring threat. Buoyed by shiftiness and an advanced three-level arsenal, Harper is capable of breaking open games with routine spurt-ability and opportunistic shot-making. He has developed a clutch factor, shouldering the burden of end game on all stages.

And while scoring has long been his calling card, Harper has tuned up his game management profile this summer. Adapting to a slick passing arsenal has pumped up his assist numbers while spurring the production rate of sharpshooting 6-foot-8 floor spreader Tyler Betsey and bullish 6-foot-6 guard wingDwayne Pierce(who is committed to Iowa State).

Harper is able to elude defenders with his handle. He is consistent with sticking pocket jumpers from the elbows, and really carves his way into the teeth of the defense and finishes.

With a college-ready frame and having packed muscle onto a once twiggy frame, Harper has thrived at turning in traditional 3-point plays. He is embracing contact more than ever at this stage of his career, manufacturing points at the free throw line and finishing in acrobatic style through rim protectors."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Rob Cassidy: "Harper’s feel for the game is unmatched in the 2024 class, as the 6-foot-5 guard has an almost uncanny ability to use a tight handle and his broad-shouldered build to get to his spots. The lefty’s calling card is obviously his versatile and prolific scoring ability, but he’s more than just a prolific scorer. Harper’s court vision is an underrated aspect of his game. So is the fact that his lateral quickness and thick build allow him to guard multiple positions. On the offensive end, there are few more efficient and creative finishers at the rim, but the five-star guard will also hurt you from deep if given the chance. Harper averaged in 21 PPG, 5.7 RPG and 3.3 APG while shooting better than 50% from the floor in six Peach Jam contests last month. He’is a bit streaky as a long-range shooter but is able to completely take over games completely when that aspect of his game is going well. He’s a well above-average positional rebounder that could get even better on that front as he continues to add muscle. Harper loses his way from a shot-selection standpoint on some occasions, but it’s not a common problem by any stretch. The way that he routinely impacted high-level games in multiple ways has kept him in the conversation for the top spot in Rivals150 for the last year and should do so going forward. There’s no more well-rounded guard in the country."

• Anonymous NBA Scout: "Harper is a dude that has the it factor to him. His development with his physicality and athleticism in recent months has been the separator as far as his upside and improving his ceiling. The shot will remain the primary question mark and the easiest portion of his game to nitpick but with the progressions that he has shown with it and the ability to play off the ball some now, too, much would have to go wrong if we are not talking about Harper as a top-10 draft pick a year from now.”