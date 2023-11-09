• Chose Rutgers over seven other offers from programs such as Cincinnati, DePaul, Eastern Michigan, Loyola (IL), Oakland, Toledo and Virginia Commonwealth.

• This past AAU season, Grant averaged 12.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game. Then in the Peach Jam, he averaged 15ppg, 6.6rpg and 1.8apg.

• TKR Basketball Recruiting Analyst Zach Smart: "Grant's knack for putting pressure on the rim and drawing trips to the free throw line have enabled him to materialize as the focal point at Michigan Collegiate. He had several games of 10 or more made free throws this past season, as he savors the contact at the rim. He's become more multi-dimensional by leaning on a fluid mid range game and a still developing 3-point shot.

Defensively, Grant has a knack for instigating turnovers, getting deflections, and converting steals into transition leak-out baskets. He also brings a multi-positional defensive approach. Defense is the aspect of the game most aggressively emphasized at MIchigan Collegiate, where head coach James Scott vows to routinely hold opponents under their scoring average.

Given the effectiveness of Grant's downhill game, he has the opportunity to be a run-sparker with a flair for the loud impact play. With his thunderous above rim finishing, Grant differentiates himself at the high school level, turning in those deafening dunks which tend to have a lasting mark on spurts of a game."

• Rivals National Basketball Analyst Rob Cassidy: "It’s difficult to make national waves in a class that could feature two five-star prospects before all is said and done, so

Dylan Grant’s Aug. 28 commitment to Rutgers wasn't met with metaphorical confetti and noisemakers outside of Piscataway. That’s not to say it won’t be important down the road, however.

Grant’s offer list may not include a ton of heavy hitters, but the 6-foot-7 forward is a versatile defender that scores around the basket and makes an impact on the glass every time he takes the floor. Grant averaged 12 points and six rebounds per contest in 17 EYBL games this year, shooting 44 percent from the floor while doing so.

Grant shines brightest in the paint, but isn’t afraid to let a 3-pointer fly if left unchecked, which suggests he could improve upon the 8-for-29 he shot from distance this summer. If that happens, Grant could become a very important piece on a Rutgers roster that will have its share of star power."