2027 ATH Javien Robinson says Rutgers Is "At The Top" Following Visit

It's been a crazy June for Rutgers Football on the recruiting trail, as they have landed 10 total verbal commits and the 2026 class is almost full, but that hasn't stopped the staff from shifting their focus towards future classes.

One of the Scarlet Knights top targets in the 2027 class, athlete Javien Robinson took a trip to campus on Thursday and he spoke with The Knight Report about his latest trip to campus.

“It was great,” Robinson told TKR. “I loved everything about it. We went through some meetings, had some one on one time with the coaches, watched a workout, and got some food. I loved it all."