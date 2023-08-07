With that being said, here's the Q&A from today's media scrum for Brown.

Rutgers Football’s second year running back Samuel Brown V spoke with the media today following training camp practice today, marking the first time since he spoke with the press since he suffered a season ending injury back in October.

How’s it feel to be back out there on the field with the guys?

SB: “I’m feeling good, taking things day by day. You know just getting the mental reps so I can be ready for when I get back out on the field.”

Are you 100% healthy now? Do you feel like you are?

SB: “Yes I feel good, just taking things day by day.”

What was it like to sit out last year after doing so well early on?

SB: “It was definitely tough, but you have to be able to just stay strong mentally and I feel like I’ve been doing a good job of that. I’ve had a lot of help with that too from the team, training staff, doctors and everybody else, they’ve been keeping me up. I took that time to just improve, watch some film and get my knowledge of the game a lot better.”

Assistant Coach Damiere Shaw made the move over to the RB room this offseason, how’s that transition been so far?

SB: “It’s been really good, coach Shaw is doing a great job with us. He’s really on us every day whether be in the film room or out on the field and that’s what we need.”

Do you feel like you got a different perspective of the game going from being out there on the field to the sidelines?

SB: “I would definitely say so. When you’re not out there, you really have to take the time to learn more and I was taking advantage of that every step of the way so when I do get back out there I’m prepared and understand the game a lot more.”

You’re a former basketball player and overall athlete, where does that patience in the running game come from?

SB: “I would just say that basketball is a big part of that, having to be patient and playing point guard, you have to make a lot of different reads. It’s similar with just being patient with everyone out on the field, especially with blocks developing and reading the defense.”

Were you always the best out there on the court?

SB: “Growing up I would say so, but as I got older I started getting more into football and that’s when I started to take that more serious.”

There’s a couple of veteran guys in the room with you, some of which went through injuries as well. What kind of advice did they give you?

SB: “They’ve told me just to stay positive, especially AY (Aaron Young) since he was coming off a season ending injury. He’s been keeping me up, Kyle’s been keeping me up, Shorty (Al-Shadee Salaam), Benji (Jashon Benjamin) and we all just hold each other accountable no matter if it’s on the field, the weight room or even the meeting room. They’ve been helping me with all that throughout the whole process.”