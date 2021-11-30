Rutgers RB Isaih Pacheco won't return, entering 2022 NFL Draft

The Rutgers football team finished its 2021 season this past Saturday after falling to Maryland and ending the year at 5-7. The contest also marked Senior Day for the program which saw a whopping 34 players take part in the ceremony -- 30 from this year's roster. Many of the players have the option and could return in 2022, but one player, running back Isaih Pacheco has announced his intentions to leave and pursue his dream of playing in the NFL. Sign up for TKR premium and get your first year for $20.21!!!

In 45 career games and 34 starts in four years, Pacheco is seventh all-time at Rutgers with 2,436 rushing yards. He posted 80 yards on 14 carries against the Terrapins and had 641 yards on the season with five touchdowns. The Vineland native caught the eyes of scouts and scouting services during his time at Rutgers despite not always holes to run through during his career as the offensive line has been shaky over the years and it is tough sledding in the Big Ten. But, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder has always been positive.