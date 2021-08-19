Rutgers RB Isaih Pacheco pushing himself to be great

“That's just my personal feeling. I feel like I haven't done enough personally to my ability that I can do.”

“In all areas, I just kind of push myself to be the best I can be because I'm tired of being underrated,” Pacheco said on Wednesday after the Scarlet Knights’ practice at the Marco Battaglia Football Complex. “That's what I see every day. I look in the mirror and I don't feel like where I need to be. I just keep pushing myself to where I need to be, and just keep leading the guys, so we can have a good season.

But the Vineland native feels he’s under the radar. This offseason, Pacheco tried to better himself in every aspect.

Isaih Pacheco is obviously very well known at Rutgers as well as within the Big Ten Conference. The running back has played a ton of snaps ever since his freshman season in 2018, and in 32 games, he’s made 22 starts.

Pacheco has fared well during training camp and appears to have added a burst of speed. He’s also caught the ball well. Last season, Pacheco made more receptions (19) than he did combined his first two years (15) for 130 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers could go up in 2021.

“For sure. I've stayed after practice more and during summer throws [too] catching the ball more and getting a better connection with the QBs and understanding our past progressions more,” Pacheco said.

Multiple times this month during training camp, head coach Greg Schiano has talked Pacheco up.

“‘Pop’ looks great right now. He's practicing well,” Schiano said. “He's really gotten even bigger and stronger than he was. I'm excited for him and I think he's a big time running back. “I think he is in a good spot right now. Physically, mentally, everything. We need to make sure that he shines it up and he gets ready to go play.”

In 2020, the 5-foot-11, 215-pounder ran 116 times for 515 yards and three scores. In two more games in 2019, he tallied seven touchdowns on the ground and 729 yards on 169 attempts. Pacheco’s yards-per-carry went up a notch to 4.4 from 4.3, but he reached the end zone less. Much of that had to do with the passing game being revitalized, but Schiano is looking for more consistency from the fourth-year junior.

"We’ve all seen flashes," Schiano said. "I’d like to see it on a consistent basis, because if he does he’ll be as good as there is."

Pacheco is pushing himself to be the best he can be and wants to put college football on notice. He also has lofty goals for the upcoming campaign and he wasn’t afraid to share them.

“I want to be an All-American,” Pacheco said. “I want to be the best back in the Big Ten, and I want to win a championship.”

How about 1,000 yards?

“One-thousand yards,”Pacheco said, “that's a big goal for me.”

Pacheco came the closest to the mark two years ago as mentioned. Schiano believes he can get there, but even if he doesn’t, it won’t mean he had a bad season.

"He could have a great year and not rush for 1,000 yards or he could have a not-so-great year and rush for 1,000 yards," Schiano said to begin camp. "I don’t know if that’s the gold standard. I want to see him do what he’s capable of doing. I thought at times last year he did. At other times maybe not so much. Some of it wasn’t directly his fault.

“We have to do a good job up front and then he’s got to trust the plays and be patient with the plays. When he does that, he thinks he’s a really, really big-time running back. Strong, explosive, fast, tough. He has all the tools."

