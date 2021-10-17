Rutgers attacked the offensive line heavily in the 2022 class, picking up six commitments and offering the unit the most of any position.

The same can be said for the 2023 cycle thus far and one name high on the staff’s list is Roncalli (IN) product Trevor Lauck. The 6-foot-6, 287-pounder picked up his offer from the Scarlet Knights in April and they are one of a few schools contacting him most.

Here’s the pack the program is currently amongst.

“Cincinnati, Indiana, Michigan State, Purdue and Rutgers are probably the most prominent ones that have sent the most mail,” Lauck told The Knight Report. “I’ve also been getting stuff from Louisville, Notre Dame, Ohio State and West Virginia.”

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE