Rutgers opens series with 6-4 win over Minnesota

​Rutgers has also extended their winning streak to four games while snapping Minnesota’s three-game winning streak. Rutgers had excellent pitching from their ace pitcher and solid production from their offense.

Rutgers Baseball took game of their second Big Ten weekend series of the season. The Scarlet Knights defeated the Minnesota Golden Gophers 6-4 to remain perfect at home.

Graduate transfer Jared Kollar got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Kollar pitched six innings allowing four hits, two runs, two walks and a season-high ten strikeouts.

​Maryland transfer Sam Bello came in relief for Kollar. Bello started off well but struggled towards the end of his outing. Bello threw 1.2 innings allowing two hits, two runs, no walks and two strikeouts.

​In the top of the eighth with runners on base, Steve Owens and Rutgers turned to their closer Dale Stanavich. The redshirt-junior southpaw recorded the final four outs and earned his sixth save of the season. He pitched 1.1 innings allowing no hits, no runs, no walks and one strikeout.

​At the plate, Rutgers offense had another solid performance as they scored six runs on ten hits. Freshman infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-4 in the series opening win with a solo home runt o left field.

​Iona transfer Tony Santa Maria also had a good day at the dish as he went 1-2 with a RBI double and drew two walks. Outfielder Mike Nyisztor also went 2-4 in the game with two base knocks. Designated hitter Evan Sleight went 1-4 with a RBI single up the middle and infielder Chris Brito went 1-3 with a RBI single and walk.