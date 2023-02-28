Playing for longtime AAU pioneer Boo Williams on the AAU circuit, Mustaf is a defensive tone setter with stout on ball tactics and a knack for instigating turnovers into transition run out buckets.

While he's yet to whittle down a list which includes a vast array of upper major suitors, four star Class of 2024 guard/wing Jaeden Mustaf has listed Rutgers among a current core in heaviest pursuit of him.

As a 6-foot-5, 210-pound guard, Mustaf has appeal as a bigger built guard with unique mismatch positional size and all around scoring repertoire.

He's averaging 18.5 points, five boards, and five assists for a Carmel Christian (NC) team which stamped a resounding 72-55 victory over Providence Day to garner a berth in Saturday's state title matchup against The Christ School.

Mustaf cited Virginia Tech, Indiana, Rutgers, Florida State, NC State, Georgetown, and others as the programs he is hearing from most consistently.

Miami, Pittsburgh, Virginia, West Virginia, Wake Forest, and Harvard are among the many high profile programs which have offered Mustaf.

There is a bloodline and a close connection to Maryland as Mustaf's father, Jerrod Mustaf, starred for the Terps from 1988-90. Mustaf was a first round pick with the New York Knicks back in 1990. He played for both the Knicks and the Sun's during a 12-year professional career which included stops in France, Spain, Greece, and Poland.

The Scarlet Knights were recently in the North Carolina area to see Mustaf last week and his first ever visit was to Rutgers back in late 2021 and enjoyed it thoroughly, citing a relationship with the coaching staff and an appreciation for the facilities.

Duke and LSU have also been in contact with Mustaf recently.

Mustaf has relished the multiplicity role, a versatile piece who can operate as a "Mr. Everything" and impact all statistical categories. A hard driving source with a knack for getting to the rim and finishing in crafty style, Mustaf is known for his downhill scoring.

Rutgers has secured a quick, traditional point guard tailor cut for a high scoring offense in 2024 with Dellquan Warren. They are zoning in on five star left handed point guard Dylan Harper of Don Bosco Prep (NJ), who is more of a prolific scorer.

Mustaf would be able to play with both of them and as his jump shot continues to improve and is utilized more, he's got the potential to ascend into a five star recruit.