COACHSPEAK: Germantown Academy HC Kyle Donahue talks 2026 QB Xavier Stearn

Rutgers Football recently landed their gunslinger recently in Xavier Stearn from Pennsylvania, as he took to social media the other day to announce his decision.
Now we know the offer list, his ranking and more, but to learn more about Stearn's game, The Knight Report reached out Germantown Academy Head Coach Kyle Donahue to learn more about him both on and off the field.
HOW IS STEARN ON THE FIELD?: "Xavier is very calm and composed on the field. He doesn’t let the situations affect his play. He is very confident in his ability to throw the football. Very easy for his teammates to follow."