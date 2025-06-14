Rutgers Football Director of Recruiting Ramon Ruiz hired by NFL Team

Rutgers Football Director of Recruiting Ramon Ruiz is leaving Piscataway, as he heads to the NFL, where he will join the Baltimore Ravens staff per source.

Ruiz joined the staff in April of 2022 as a Player Development and Personnel assistant before being promoted to a Player Personnel Analyst just five months later. After nine more months, he was promoted yet again to the Director Of Recruiting and that's when he really hit the ground running. Ruiz played a major role in the Scarlet Knights having the No. 35 ranked recruiting class in 2024, No. 30 class in 2025, and currently have the No. 11 overall for this current 2026 recruiting cycle.

Prior to his time at Rutgers, Ruiz worked as the tight ends coach at Wesleyan University for one year and also spent time as a student athletic trainer assistant at Bates College, where he also played four years of college football as a defensive tackle.

Stay tuned for more on Rutgers Football and how they will replace Ruiz right here on The Knight Report!