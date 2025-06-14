Rutgers Football lands 2026 Connecticut linebacker Tanner Raymond

He also becomes the 23rd commit in a class that sits near the doorstep of a top 10 class nationally, according to Rivals' Team Rankings .

Tanner Raymond committed to the Scarlet Knights during his Official Visit over the weekend, becoming the third linebacker commit after the decommitment of Adam Shaw earlier in the week.

Rutgers Football has added another commitment at linebacker, this time after a quick process.

“Rutgers felt like home right when I stepped onto campus,” Raymond told TKR. “They treated me like family. The culture at Rutgers is amazing. Coach Schiano really wants what’s best for the kids and I love that.”

Raymond's recruitment took a quick turn. Playing for renowned boarding school Choate Rosemary Hall in Wallingford, Connecticut, he earned his first five offers at the FCS level from July of 2024 to April.

Then on Thursday, Raymond earned his first FBS offer from James Madison. Less than a day later, Rutgers sent an offer his way, as well.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder impressed the Scarlet Knights' staff after working out for them, leading to the Official Visit this weekend and the offer on that visit.

“I attended the Rutgers camp and showed out,” added Raymond. “About a week later I received a call from Coach Schiano, Offering me a full scholarship to go to Rutgers.”

He continues a trend in traits the coaching staff has targeted in recruiting linebackers, going after recruits who have strong athletic traits but could use refinement elsewhere in their games, with linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator Zach Sparber in the fold.

Raymond also plays tight end for the Wild Boars, and in both positions his athleticism pops out. He can line up wide and in-line on offense at tight end, and also has the versatility to line up at linebacker and on the defensive line. At a showcase in May, he also ran a 4.66 40-yard dash.

Choate Rosemary Hall has also seen several Power Four talents come and go in recent years, particularly in the trenches. Notre Dame Five-Star freshman Will Black, the 20th-ranked recruit in the 2025 Rivals250, ranks among the finest, and Raymond becomes the sixth Power Four commit from the Wild Boars since 2021.

After losing Shaw earlier in the week, the staff saw room for another linebacker, and got one in Raymond. He joins Joey Kopec - also on his Official Visit the same weekend - and Justin Edwards as Rutgers' linebacker commits.

“The offer meant the world to me,” Raymond said. “It was a dream come true. I have always dreamed about coming to a school like Rutgers!”