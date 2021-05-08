The Scarlet Knights have found recent success with Kentucky natives on the recruiting trail, so it’s only right that the staff will test its luck with the Smith brothers, Jacob and Jerod, who are home to Somerset (KY) and class of 2024 products at Loomis Chaffee (CT).

Both play defensive end for the Pelicans and picked up a Rutgers offer on Tuesday.

The two sat down with The Knight Report and answered a few questions regarding the offer, head coach Greg Schiano, the staff as a whole and what they’re looking for in their eventual suitor(s).

