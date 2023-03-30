“I think the biggest thing with me and the QBs besides getting comfortable with each other is they are an extension of me out there. I’m learning their strengths and weaknesses and at the same time I’m getting them to think like I would in this system so they can just play. We have great culture here. It’s ok to make mistakes now, but we have to learn from them and not make them twice.”

“I think Gavin is working really hard,” Ciarrocca said. “I can see that. He’s a talented young man who has physical skills. I love his work ethic and energy. I don’t have a basis to compare him to, but he’s done a great job getting better.

Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon are the two main quarterbacks at the forefront this spring. Wimsatt started six games including the final five with eight games in total last fall. He threw for 757 yards with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. Simon played in nine games with starts a year ago.

“That comes with time,” Ciarrocca said after the second practice of the spring in cold, breezy, and sunny Piscataway.

Kirk Ciarrocca is implementing a new offensive scheme this spring. That scheme will evolve as the 15 practices in all tally up. It could be ever-changing as he and the other new coaches on that side of the ball get a feel for what he players do best.

In his introductory press conference during the winter, Ciarrocca cited accuracy in being a major trait he looks for and wants in a quarterback. He said it was a bit early to judge the QBs on that, but he did note they are playing like they are sure of themselves.

“We keep track of accuracy every day. I want to see the growth,” the coach said. “That is an area I think is never good enough with a QB. It’s the name of the game, and these guys have been under control. I don’t see any hesitancy and they are starting to take on a leadership role.”

The other scholarship quarterback in the room is Ajani Sheppard, a true freshman who enrolled early from Iona Prep as a three-star prospect. A source said Sheppard has shed some pounds of late, and Ciarrocca is glad to have him at Rutgers.

“Ajani’s awesome. He brings great energy,” Ciarrocca said. “He’s a gym rat and loves football. He always wants more. He’s got talent, but he’s just learning. His high school coaches did a fantastic job with him. He’s further ahead than some true freshmen in terms of understanding defenses.”

When asked if he feels the Scarlet Knights should dip into the transfer portal and add somebody else for the summer and training after spring practice, he was non-comminental and praised the way the QBs are attacking camp.

“That might be more of a coach Schiano question,” Ciarrocca said. “It’s too early to even think about that. I love the way they are working. I think they have potential and it’s my job to get it out of them.”

The wide receiver room that the quarterbacks will be throwing too are inexperienced. Ciarrocca knows they will make mistakes, but feels they will get better with assistant coach Dave Brock teaching them up. Ciarrocca also said he thinks the running back room is the deepest on offense.

“They’re young.They haven’t played, so I’m not going to rush the evaluation process,” Ciarrocca said of the wide receivers. “Coach Brock, we’re blessed to have. He’s trained NFL wide receivers and is an unbelievable teacher who has developed guys at the highest level. They are in great hands. We have to be patient. They’ll have growing pains.”

The Scarlet Knights have struggled on offense to move the ball let alone score. That’s why Ciarrocca is now in town. It’ll take time to improve, but that is all Ciarrocca wants to see along with a few other things.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but if we take care of the ball, execute, are violent, and play harder than our opponent, those things will give us the best chance to score points,” he said. “That’s what we have to do.”