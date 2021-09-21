Coming off a stellar performance against Delaware, quarterback Noah Vedral looks to keep the momentum going as Rutgers is set to travel to Ann Arbor to take on No. 19 Michigan in a battle of 3-0 teams.

“That was a College Gameday environment, that’s probably the most people I’ve ever played in front of,” Vedral said regarding the home crowd in Saturday’s 45-13 win. “We can’t have any false start errors or stuff like that. Things you take for granted at home you can’t take for granted in a wild stadium on the road.”

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE