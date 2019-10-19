PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team lost once again this Saturday afternoon when the Minnesota Golden Gophers came to town. The Gophers were only held to 14 points at halftime, but finished the game with a couple more scores to win the game 42-7. Here is a quick look at today’s game. BOX SCORE:

RUTGERS PLAYERS OF THE GAME: OFFENSE — NO ONE THE SKINNY: Honestly I didn't think it was possible for any offense in the country to be this bad. Last week against Indiana, Rutgers only had one passing yard and it didn't get much better today as the Scarlet Knights finished with only 41 yards. The running game wasn't all that good either. The unit as a whole rushed for 141 yards on 40 carries, but a lot of that came on a 40 yard run from Elijah Barnwell in garbage time.

DEFENSE — LINEBACKER DEION JENNINGS THE SKINNY: Redshirt freshman linebacker Deion Jennings made his first start of his career today against Minnesota and he looked pretty good. Not only did Jennings make some nice hits, but he also had a team leading three tackles for loss and a pass breakup. Don't be shocked to see Jennings as a starter again next week.

UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will welcome the Liberty Flames to Piscataway. The game will be televised on BTN (Big Ten Network) and will take place at Noon EST. More to come...