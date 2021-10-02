Rutgers looking to move on and focus on its next opponent

"We had a bad day," Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano said. "And we had it against a team that's kind of finding their stride. So the result was not something you like to see. But we will go back to work. And this is a good group of young men, good coaches. And we'll figure it out. I think Ohio State played very well. I think it's always easy to say we didn't do this and we didn't do that. They did some really good things. And we played about as poorly as we've played since I can remember so. You put it together and that's what you get."

Rutgers made its share of mistakes and Ohio State seemed to have found its groove and the result was a 52-13 score in favor of the visitors at SHI Stadium in Piscataway.

Ohio State is a good team. There's no question about it. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 11 in the country for a reason.

Schiano and the players alike will look at the game film, learn from it, and get back out to practice on Sunday to get ready for a ranked Michigan State team is going to be 5-0 entering the contest which takes place at noon on Saturday in New Jersey.

Rutgers will put this game behind it and move forward.

"It always starts with introspection, and then from there, you move forward. But like I said, we had a bad day, and they had a really good day," Schiano said.

Next weekend's matchup is the third game in a row against a tough, ranked opponent. One thing going for it is that Rutgers topped the Spartans a year ago in the season opener and another opportunity awaits.

"I think that they've shown in the short time we've been together that they can step up and play with just about anybody. But we haven't done it over four quarters against the best teams we've played. And that's really our challenge," Schiano said.

"Today we didn't do it for a quarter, so I can't say -- like I told you, today I have to -- I have to look at it. I have to figure it out as a head coach. Then I have to ask my staff to figure it out. And then we've got move on because if you think you're going to fix everything that happened out there -- there's some stuff that happened out there that you're just going to have to flush it and move forward."

