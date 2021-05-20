Rutgers lands state No. 1 Jacob Allen on relationships, consistency
It took head coach Greg Schiano just 16 months into his return to the Scarlet Knights to begin landing the caliber recruits he reeled in during his first tenure.
Thursday marked his biggest win on the state recruiting trail yet, as New Jersey’s No. 1 class of 2022 prospect in Hun School (NJ) standout Jacob Allen announced his commitment to the program.
The Rivals four-star and No. 97 prospect nationally stands at 6-foot-6, 293 pounds (measured on Sunday) and chose Rutgers over Michigan State, Penn State and others.
The main reason why?
“Relationships,” Allen told The Knight Report at last weekend’s New Jersey Rivals Camp Series. “Coach [Andy] Aurich and Coach Schiano talk to me every night. They’ve been there since the beginning. It’s crazy to see how consistent they were. They really wanted me and it feels good knowing you’re going somewhere that you’re wanted. It’s just exciting.”
