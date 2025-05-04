2026 Glassboro ATH Amari Sabb Recaps Rutgers Visit, Sets Official Visit

Rutgers Football played host to one of New Jersey's top prospects last weekend when Glassboro High School athlete Amari Sabb made the short trip up to campus for the Scarlet White spring game.

The 5-foot-9, 165-pound athlete / wide receiver spoke with The Knight Report to recap his recent trip and is already in the works of planning a return trip.

"The trip to Rutgers was good," Sabb told TKR. "I can’t wait for the next time I go up. I also spent a lot of time with coaches (Damiere) Shaw and coach (Dave) Brock. I also spoke with coach (Greg) Schiano and they were all telling me how much the program is growing and how they can develop me into the player I want to be."