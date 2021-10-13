Rutgers has a 2022 defensive line commitment from Leo (IN) product DJ Allen and the staff hopes for the same luck in the trenches in 2023 in the Hoosier State with Lawrence Central (IN) standout Joshua Mickens.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder and Rivals250 prospect earned his offer from the Scarlet Knights in April, the sixth of now 16 offers. Rutgers along with a few other programs have been leading the way in communication with him since September 1.

Mickens detailed the other schools in touch and how frequently they reach out.

“A lot of schools that hadn’t been talking to me before are now talking to me,” he told The Knight Report. “It’s an everyday thing with Boston College, Iowa, Louisville, Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Wisconsin and schools like those.”

