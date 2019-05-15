Rutgers linebacker Drew Singleton has been declared eligible to play football for the Scarlet Knights in 2019. It was originally announced that the former New Jersey product would transfer from Michigan following his redshirt freshman season back in early December. Now that he's been declared eligible, he will have three years of eligibility remaining for the Scarlet Knights.

Singleton, who originally hails from Paramus Catholic High School in North Jersey, was rated as the number one prospect in the state of New Jersey for the class of 2017. Along with the top rated player in the state, Singleton also earned the honors of being ranked the number 52 overall player and the number four overall outside linebacker in the country per Rivals.com

In his two years at the University of Michigan, Singleton only appeared in seven games for the Wolverines mostly playing with the special teams unit. Know that he's officially a Scarlet Knight expect him to play a lot of over the next three years, as Chris Ash expects him to play a significant amount at the WILL linebacker spot.

“"We are hoping he is going to have an opportunity to be an impact player," Chris Ash told RVision. "We are going to play him at WILL linebacker and he will help us on special teams. He is going to provide a lot of leadership too, in his short time here I’ve already seen a ton of leadership potential out of him. He’s a hard worker with a positive attitude and other gravitate toward him and I think he has a chance to be a special player.”