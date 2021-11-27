Rutgers Hoops suffers third straight loss as UMass wins 85-83

Rutgers Basketball has now lost three in a row, as UMass came back from down as much as 17 points early in the second half to defeats the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 85-83.

Despite the continued struggles from three point land, the Scarlet Knights shot a lot less from beyond the arc today but only shot 53% from the field overall. Rutgers was led in scoring by big man Cliff Omoruyi (16pts) and also got key offensive contributions from Ralph Agee (14pts), Ron Harper Jr (11pts) and Jaden Jones (11pts). For a team who was missing one of their leading scorers in Geo Baker, they still managed to shoot the ball pretty well.