Rutgers Hoops suffers third straight loss as UMass wins 85-83
Rutgers Basketball has now lost three in a row, as UMass came back from down as much as 17 points early in the second half to defeats the Scarlet Knights by a final score of 85-83.
Despite the continued struggles from three point land, the Scarlet Knights shot a lot less from beyond the arc today but only shot 53% from the field overall. Rutgers was led in scoring by big man Cliff Omoruyi (16pts) and also got key offensive contributions from Ralph Agee (14pts), Ron Harper Jr (11pts) and Jaden Jones (11pts). For a team who was missing one of their leading scorers in Geo Baker, they still managed to shoot the ball pretty well.
Now on the flip side, they couldn't stop the UMass offense as they outscored Rutgers 51-37 in the final 20 minutes of play. The worst part about this one is the fact that the Scarlet Knights led for over 96% of the game, only to let it slip away late. This continues to be a very disappointing season for Rutgers Hoops.
RHOOPS PLAYER OF THE GAME: Despite being in foul trouble a little bit later in the game, today's performance from Omoruyi couldn't have gone much better. The second year big man finished the day nearly perfect from the floor, finishing 7-of-9 for 16pts, 6rebs, 2asts and 1blk. Overall one of the more dominating performances from the former four-star, if he can continue that going forward then Rutgers has a chance to bounce back from those early season struggles.
UP NEXT: Rutgers will head back home for their annual ACC/B1G matchup where they will face the Clemson Tigers inside of Jersey Mike's Arena on Tuesday night. The game will tip off at 9:00pm and be televised on ESPN2.
