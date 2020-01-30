Rutgers basketball is set to hit the hardwood of Madison Square Garden on Saturday rocking some cool, new gear. This weekend the Scarlet Knights will be wearing Martin Luther King Jr. inspired kicks, courtesy of Adidas.

The new Adidas shoe is meant to honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, who are considered the first African American aviators group in the U.S. Army Air Corps. As for the number 45, it is meant to symbolize the groups final flight which took place in 1945.

SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!