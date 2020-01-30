Rutgers Hoops set to wear Tuskegee Airmen inspired shoes
Rutgers basketball is set to hit the hardwood of Madison Square Garden on Saturday rocking some cool, new gear. This weekend the Scarlet Knights will be wearing Martin Luther King Jr. inspired kicks, courtesy of Adidas.
The new Adidas shoe is meant to honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, who are considered the first African American aviators group in the U.S. Army Air Corps. As for the number 45, it is meant to symbolize the groups final flight which took place in 1945.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
Here’s a quick little biography about the Tuskegee Airmen group from The History Channel's website.
“The Tuskegee Airmen were the first black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps (AAC), a precursor of the U.S. Air Force. Trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II. Their impressive performance earned them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, and helped encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.”
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board