Earlier this week, Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano was asked about some of the issues with his team’s defense and the big plays that they’ve given up this year.

The one thing that Schiano pointed out that needs to be fixed is the tackling or lack there of.

“There's other areas that we are not playing really good defense and we have to get it corrected,” Schiano said. “Tackling is one of them. We haven't tackled well, and I wouldn't say it's just last week. I would say overall I don't think we have tackled well. We need to make sure, No. 1, that gets fixed. We need to make sure we are all on the second page in everything we are doing.”

Thanks to the help of Pro Football Focus, let’s take a look at some of the missed tackle numbers in the first four games last year versus the first four games this season.