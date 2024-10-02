PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1GWjBUTlM3NkM0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUZaMFROUzc2QzQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in College Football 25

Richie O'Leary • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness, it will feature a long list of players including Scarlet Knights like Kyle Monangai, Mohamed Toure and several others.

Earlier today the initial rankings came out and to make things easier for Rutgers fans, we here at The Knight Report have decided to do put together a list of every current Scarlet Knight along with their updated ratings.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0lnQzkyZVFWZkY4P3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

QUARTERBACKS....

QUARTERBACK
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Athan Kaliakmanis

76

76

Ajani Sheppard

73

73

AJ Surace

73

73
RUNNING BACK
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Kyle Monangai

91

90

Samuel Brown V

79

79

Jashon Benjamin

74

74

Gabriel Winowich

69

69

Edd Guerrier

65

65
WIDE RECEIVER
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Dymere Miller

83

82

Chris Long

77

71

Ian Strong

76

71

Christian Dremel

76

82

Nasiem Brantley

74

74

Famah Toure

69

69

Davoun Fuse

68

68

Dylan Braithwaite

65

65

Benjamin Black

63

63

KJ Duff

60

60
TIGHT ENDS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Kenny Fletcher

76

69

Victor Konopka

74

74

Mike Higgins

69

69

Logan Blake

68

68

Matthew Ogunniyi

67

67

Monte Keener

66

66
OFFENSIVE LINE
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Hollin Pierce

88

86

Gus Zilinskas

86

79

Reggie Sutton

77

77

Kwabena Asamoah

75

75

Bryan Felter

75

75

Tyler Needham

75

75

Shedrick Rhodes J.r

75

75

Taj White

73

73

Dominic Rivera

70

70

Terrence Salami

70

59

John Stone

70

70

Dantae Chin

70

70

Emir Stinette

70

70

Raynor Andrews

67

67

Kenny Jones

66

66

Carter Kadow

66

66
DEFENSIVE ENDS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Aaron Lewis

87

87

Wesley Bailey

78

78

Jordan Thompson

74

74

DJ Allen

74

74

Elijah King

68

68
DEFENSIVE TACKLES
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Malcolm Ray

78

79

Kyonte Hamilton

77

77

Keshon Griffin

73

73

Jasire Peterson

71

71

Troy Rainey

70

70
LINEBACKERS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Mohamed Toure

87

87

Tyreem Powell

83

83

Moses Walker

77

77

Dariel Djabome

73

73

Abram Wright

72

72

Jamier Wright-Collins

71

71

Sam Pilof

67

67

Montele Johnson

67

67

Noah Shaw

66

66
CORNERBACKS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Robert Longerbeam

82

82

Eric Rogers

78

78

Bo Mascoe

74

74

Zilan Williams

72

72

Kevin Levy

70

70

Vilay Nakkoun Jr.

67

Previously at WR

Antonio White Jr.

67

67

Isaiah Crumpler

65

65
SAFETIES
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

Shaquan Loyal

83

83

Flip Dixon

82

81

Desmond Igbinsoun

77

77

Joe Lusardi

75

72

Thomas Amankwaa

74

74

Kaj Sanders

72

69

Dahkari Gilley

66

67

SPECIALISTS....

SPECIALISTS
NAME NEW RATING OLD RATING

K Jai Patel

74

74

