The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.

Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness, it will feature a long list of players including Scarlet Knights like Kyle Monangai, Mohamed Toure and several others.

Earlier today the initial rankings came out and to make things easier for Rutgers fans, we here at The Knight Report have decided to do put together a list of every current Scarlet Knight along with their updated ratings.