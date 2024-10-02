Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in College Football 25
The NCAA Football video game is back for the first time in 11 years as the game stopped production in July 2013 as the NCAA announced that they would not renew their licensing deal with EA Sports because of a legal dispute with players regarding their likeness in the games.
Now the game has finally made its return this week and for the first time thanks to the name, image and likeness, it will feature a long list of players including Scarlet Knights like Kyle Monangai, Mohamed Toure and several others.
Earlier today the initial rankings came out and to make things easier for Rutgers fans, we here at The Knight Report have decided to do put together a list of every current Scarlet Knight along with their updated ratings.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
QUARTERBACKS....
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Athan Kaliakmanis
|
76
|
76
|
Ajani Sheppard
|
73
|
73
|
AJ Surace
|
73
|
73
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Kyle Monangai
|
91
|
90
|
Samuel Brown V
|
79
|
79
|
Jashon Benjamin
|
74
|
74
|
Gabriel Winowich
|
69
|
69
|
Edd Guerrier
|
65
|
65
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Dymere Miller
|
83
|
82
|
Chris Long
|
77
|
71
|
Ian Strong
|
76
|
71
|
Christian Dremel
|
76
|
82
|
Nasiem Brantley
|
74
|
74
|
Famah Toure
|
69
|
69
|
Davoun Fuse
|
68
|
68
|
Dylan Braithwaite
|
65
|
65
|
Benjamin Black
|
63
|
63
|
KJ Duff
|
60
|
60
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Kenny Fletcher
|
76
|
69
|
Victor Konopka
|
74
|
74
|
Mike Higgins
|
69
|
69
|
Logan Blake
|
68
|
68
|
Matthew Ogunniyi
|
67
|
67
|
Monte Keener
|
66
|
66
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Hollin Pierce
|
88
|
86
|
Gus Zilinskas
|
86
|
79
|
Reggie Sutton
|
77
|
77
|
Kwabena Asamoah
|
75
|
75
|
Bryan Felter
|
75
|
75
|
Tyler Needham
|
75
|
75
|
Shedrick Rhodes J.r
|
75
|
75
|
Taj White
|
73
|
73
|
Dominic Rivera
|
70
|
70
|
Terrence Salami
|
70
|
59
|
John Stone
|
70
|
70
|
Dantae Chin
|
70
|
70
|
Emir Stinette
|
70
|
70
|
Raynor Andrews
|
67
|
67
|
Kenny Jones
|
66
|
66
|
Carter Kadow
|
66
|
66
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Aaron Lewis
|
87
|
87
|
Wesley Bailey
|
78
|
78
|
Jordan Thompson
|
74
|
74
|
DJ Allen
|
74
|
74
|
Elijah King
|
68
|
68
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Malcolm Ray
|
78
|
79
|
Kyonte Hamilton
|
77
|
77
|
Keshon Griffin
|
73
|
73
|
Jasire Peterson
|
71
|
71
|
Troy Rainey
|
70
|
70
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Mohamed Toure
|
87
|
87
|
Tyreem Powell
|
83
|
83
|
Moses Walker
|
77
|
77
|
Dariel Djabome
|
73
|
73
|
Abram Wright
|
72
|
72
|
Jamier Wright-Collins
|
71
|
71
|
Sam Pilof
|
67
|
67
|
Montele Johnson
|
67
|
67
|
Noah Shaw
|
66
|
66
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Robert Longerbeam
|
82
|
82
|
Eric Rogers
|
78
|
78
|
Bo Mascoe
|
74
|
74
|
Zilan Williams
|
72
|
72
|
Kevin Levy
|
70
|
70
|
Vilay Nakkoun Jr.
|
67
|
Previously at WR
|
Antonio White Jr.
|
67
|
67
|
Isaiah Crumpler
|
65
|
65
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
Shaquan Loyal
|
83
|
83
|
Flip Dixon
|
82
|
81
|
Desmond Igbinsoun
|
77
|
77
|
Joe Lusardi
|
75
|
72
|
Thomas Amankwaa
|
74
|
74
|
Kaj Sanders
|
72
|
69
|
Dahkari Gilley
|
66
|
67
SPECIALISTS....
|NAME
|NEW RATING
|OLD RATING
|
K Jai Patel
|
74
|
74
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board