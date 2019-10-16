Rutgers Hoops reveals new look uniforms for the 2019-20 season
The Rutgers Men’s Basketball program has always added some tweaks to their uniforms ever since the athletics program signed a partnership with Adidas in 2017
This year instead of adding a new set of home, away and alternate uniforms that the team will debut for the first time this season.
🔴⚪️⚫️ ||| FIRST LOOK— Rutgers Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) October 17, 2019
Built for battle this winter with chainmail on our sides and JERSEY on our backs.#GardenStatement X #ThreeStripeLife@adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/SXhOk5lJG1