News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-16 23:12:32 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rutgers Hoops reveals new look uniforms for the 2019-20 season

The Knight Report Staff
TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers Men’s Basketball program has always added some tweaks to their uniforms ever since the athletics program signed a partnership with Adidas in 2017

This year instead of adding a new set of home, away and alternate uniforms that the team will debut for the first time this season.


CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}