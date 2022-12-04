Following a stellar summer in which he ascended the rankings as a four star recruit, Class of 2025 combination guard Darius Adams has made conditioning and physicality a livelihood.

Having added muscle onto a once spindly 175-pound frame, the PSA Cardinals product is now the focal point at Manasquan HS in New Jersey. Adams had 10 games of 20 points or more as a freshman. On the AAU circuit, he was able to break open games with his scoring while simultaneously proving himself as a game manager capable of engineering a high scoring, quick paced attack.

The local product is being prioritized by Rutgers, among others, during the embryonic stages of his recruitment process.

Rutgers, Seton Hall, Syracuse and St. John's have all offered while Tennessee, Virginia and Maryland are all expressing high interest in Adams.

"Darius is tracking as one of the best combo guards in the country," said PSA Cardinals director and coach Terrence "Munch" Williams.

"His development on both ends of the court have taken a huge leap from his ability to get stronger in the past six months. He has gone from a killer with his actions to flat out stud in every sense of the word. With his off the court discipline, he is positioning himself to play the game of basketball at its highest level."