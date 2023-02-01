Flaherty is a 66-year old East Stroudsburg alumni and is a McSherrystown, Pennsylvania native, who joins the Scarlet Knights after spending several years as an offensive line coach with several NFL teams.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Rutgers Football has added another new assistant coach as former NFL offensive line coach Pat Flaherty is headed to the banks in the same role.

Flaherty is a multi-year NFL assistant coach, a former Rutgers Football asst. (1984-91), multi-year Big Ten asst. (Iowa & PSU) and he also worked under new OC Kirk Ciarrocca at Penn State in 2020 in an analyst role, while Ciarrocca was the OC/QBs coach. Needless to say he checks off a lot of boxes right away.

Giants fans probably know Flaherty very well as he was Tom Coughlin's O-Line coach for his entire tenure with New York, where he developed several big name offensive lineman in the franchise's history such as Shaun O'Hara, David Diehl, Chris Snee, Kareem McKenzie and various others. Plus he helped lead the team to two Super Bowls.

This one also makes a lot sense as it leans towards what Greg Schiano has been trying to do in terms of fixing the offense this offseason, hiring new coaches who are better known as player development guys rather than shark recruiters.

Stay tuned for more on Flaherty and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!