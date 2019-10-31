Rutgers Football WR/TE Jalen Jordan enters transfer portal
Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver / tight end Jalen Jordan has announced his decision to transfer and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal per his Twitter account.
Jordan was a late addition for the Scarlet Knights during the class of 2018 recruiting cycle. Out of high school, Jordan was rated as a 5.6, three-star wide receiver and chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of eight other offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati , Georgia, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Tennessee, UCLA and West Virginia.
The Philadelphia, PA native redshirted last season after appearing in only four games and he hasn't seen the field since. Jordan is now the second wide receiver recruit to transfer from the program in 2019, joining the likes of former class of 2018 wideout Zihir Lacewell.
The one positive about this transfer is that Rutgers will now have another open scholarship that can count towards the 2020 recruiting class. This was a recruiting class that was previously expected to be no more than 10-11 recruits.