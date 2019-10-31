Thursday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver / tight end Jalen Jordan has announced his decision to transfer and enter the NCAA Transfer Portal per his Twitter account.

Jordan was a late addition for the Scarlet Knights during the class of 2018 recruiting cycle. Out of high school, Jordan was rated as a 5.6, three-star wide receiver and chose the Scarlet Knights over the likes of eight other offers from the likes of Boston College, Cincinnati , Georgia, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Tennessee, UCLA and West Virginia.