According to sources, wide receiver Hunter Hayek has made the decision to not play against Minnesota today and will instead redshirt the remainder of the season. The decision to redshirt was made prior to Rutgers firing former head coach Chris Ash, but was never made public until today.

Hayek appeared in 24 games (2 starts) over his three year career as a Scarlet Knight. The junior wideout saw the most success as a true freshman at Rutgers, where he had eight catches for 62 yards under former offensive coordinator Jerry Kill.

Just a couple weeks back, news broke that quarterback Artur Sitkowski and running back Raheem Blackshear both would be doing the same and also sit out the remainder of the season, while using their redshirt.

Stay tuned for more news on Hayek and other Scarlet Knights after the game when head coach Nunzio Campanile talks to the media post game.