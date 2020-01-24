On Sunday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver Hunter Hayek has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal per ESPN’s Cole Cubelic.

Hayek was a late flip from Holy Cross for the Scarlet Knights. Out of high school, Hayek was rated as a 5.3, two-star wide receiver recruit as part of the 2017 recruiting class.

After seeing time in all 12 games (2 starts) during his freshman year at Rutgers, Hayek didn’t make any starts or play much of any meaningful minutes at all last season.

The Wayne Hills native is now the sixth wide receiver to transfer from the program in 2019, joining the likes of Zihir Lacewell, Jalen Jordan, Eddie Lewis, Mo Jabbie, and Daevon Robinson.