College football players from programs all across the country are starting to officially opt out of the 2020 season due to the risk that comes with playing sports during a pandemic.

#Rutgers Football WR @BigPlayTrece has decided to opt out of the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/xvGQZCHhee

On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver Everett Wormley made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season becoming the first public opt out for the Scarlet Knights.

Wormley was set to be a fourth year junior in 2020, after redshirting the 2019 season. In his three years as a Scarlet Knights Wormley saw action in all 23 games, making six total starts to go along with five total receptions for 28 yards.

