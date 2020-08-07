 Rutgers Football WR Everett Wormley has opted out of the 2020 season
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-07 18:44:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

College football players from programs all across the country are starting to officially opt out of the 2020 season due to the risk that comes with playing sports during a pandemic.

On Friday afternoon, Rutgers Football wide receiver Everett Wormley made the decision to opt out of the 2020 season becoming the first public opt out for the Scarlet Knights.

Wormley was set to be a fourth year junior in 2020, after redshirting the 2019 season. In his three years as a Scarlet Knights Wormley saw action in all 23 games, making six total starts to go along with five total receptions for 28 yards.

