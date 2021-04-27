Since head coach Greg Schiano’s return to the banks, everyone has heard a lot about the culture change from the previous era to the Schiano era.

While there were some newsworthy quotes here and there about the changes, there was never an in-depth talk about the change in each position room, that was until wide receiver Bo Melton spoke with the media this afternoon.

“It’s really our culture,” Melton said in a presser on Wednesday. “The way we built our culture from last year and the way we are still building it is excellent. We are trying to perfect it, you know family, trust and chop, we are trying to perfect that. That is our number one thing, we want to make sure our culture is right and that we as a team abide by that culture. I think that us abiding by that culture and moving in that right direction is only going to help us as a team.”

