On Friday morning, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football wide receiver Tyler Hayek has entered the transfer portal and will play his two remaining years of college football elsewhere.

Out of high school, Hayek was rated as a 5.5, three-star athlete out of Wayne Hills High School as a recruit part of the 2017 recruiting class. He chose the Scarlet Knights over three other offers from the likes of Army, Robert Morris and Stony Brook.

After redshirting his freshman season in 2017, Hayek would go on to appear in 18 games over the next two seasons, mostly as a special teams player.

The North Jersey native is now the sixth wide receiver recruit to transfer over the past year, joining the likes of Daevon Robinson, Jalen Jordan, Zihir Lacewell, Eddie Lewis and Mo Jabbie.