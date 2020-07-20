Rutgers Football: Where do all the NFL Knights players rank in Madden 21?
Most football fans around the country aren't the happiest at the moment as they are unsure if they will get to see their favorite college or pro teams play this season. However fans received did get some good news on Monday as EA Sports released their player ratings for the upcoming release of the video game, Madden 21.
Here at The Knight Report we’ve decided to do put together a list of every former Rutgers Football player in the game and their ratings.
SIGN UP FOR PREMIUM NOW AND GET 30 DAYS FREE — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
RB Gus Edwards (Baltimore Ravens)
OVERALL RATING: 77
AWR 82 | SPD 88 | ACC 87 | AGI 82 | STR 78
RB Jonathan Hilliman (New York Giants)
OVERALL RATING: 62
AWR 62 | SPD 89 | ACC 89 | AGI 81 | STR 73
FB Michael Burton (New Orleans Saints)
OVERALL RATING: 67
AWR 81 | SPD 81 | ACC 86 | AGI 78 | STR 82
WR Mohamed Sanu (New England Patriots)
OVERALL RATING: 79
AWR 84 | SPD 87 | ACC 88 | AGI 86 | STR 75
WR Andre Patton (Los Angeles Chargers)
OVERALL RATING: 64
AWR 61 | SPD 88 | ACC 89 | AGI 90 | STR 58
TE Tyler Kroft (Buffalo Bills)
OVERALL RATING: 71
AWR 72 | SPD 79 | ACC 85 | AGI 76 | STR 71
OL Kamaal Seymour (Las Vegas Raiders)
OVERALL RATING: N/A
DE Kemoko Turay (Indianapolis Colts)
OVERALL RATING: 75
AWR 74 | SPD 84 | ACC 88 | AGI 83 | STR 69
DT Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams)
OVERALL RATING: 66
AWR 62 | SPD 73 | ACC 85 | AGI 70 | STR 82
DT Kevin Wilkins (Philadelphia Eagles)
OVERALL RATING: N/A
DT Willington Previllon (Green Bay Packers)
OVERALL RATING: N/A
CB Blessuan Austin (New York Jets)
OVERALL RATING: 73
AWR 77 | SPD 90 | ACC 89 | AGI 85 | STR 61
CB Jason McCourty (New England Patriots)
OVERALL RATING: 85
AWR 87 | SPD 91 | ACC 93 | AGI 88 | STR 64
S Duron Harmon (New England Patriots)
OVERALL RATING: 80
AWR 90 | SPD 87 | ACC 88 | AGI 82 | STR 65
S Saquan Hampton (New Orleans Saints)
OVERALL RATING: 62
AWR 60 | SPD 87 | ACC 89 | AGI 85 | STR 59
S Anthony Cioffi (New York Jets)
OVERALL RATING: N/A
S Devin McCourty (New England Patriots)
OVERALL RATING: 92
AWR 94 | SPD 90 | ACC 91 | AGI 90 | STR 62
LS/TE Clark Harris (Cincinnati Bengals)
OVERALL RATING: 44
AWR 67 | SPD 73 | ACC 79 | AGI 68 | STR 74
KEY:
AWR - Awareness
SPD - Speed
ACC - Acceleration
AGI - Agility
STR - Strength
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board