PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team got back to its winning ways today as they took down the Liberty Flames by a final score of 44-34 inside SHI Stadium. Here is a quick look at today’s game. BOX SCORE:

RUTGERS PLAYERS OF THE GAME: OFFENSE — QB JOHNNY LANGAN THE SKINNY: The redshirt freshman quarterback played his butt off today against Liberty, taking a ton of hits and standing right back up every time. Langan isn't the best passer in the world, but still managed to get the ball in the hands of his play makers multiple times. Overall a solid game from Langan, as he threw for 192 yards & two touchdowns along with rushing for 118 yards and another score.

DEFENSE — N/A THE SKINNY: This was a tough one today as the defense as a whole didn't play all that great. The Liberty Flames were able to drive down the field with ease today scoring a touchdown on their first three drives. While there was a couple of nice plays, especially the two sacks by Elorm Lumor and Mike Tverdov, it didn't really make all that much of a difference. This unit has to clean it up and fast, before they head out to Illinois to take on a pretty good Fighting Illini offense.

PLAY OF THE GAME: Quarterback Johnny Langan hits Isaiah Washington in stride and he takes it to the house for a 51 yard touchdown reception.

UP NEXT: Next Saturday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will head out to the midwest to take on the Illinois Fighting Illini for the teams sixth Big Ten matchup of the year. The game will be televised on BTN (Big Ten Network) and will take place at 3:30pm EST. More to come...