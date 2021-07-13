Rutgers Football versus Temple point spread released

According to Vegasinsider.com , the Scarlet Knights have opened as 13.5-point favorites against the Owls.

Las Vegas has officially released the opening lines for week one of the 2021 college football season. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will open the season by hosting former American Athletic Conference mate Temple University.

The Rutgers Football team is coming into this game fresh off 3-6 season which consisted of strictly Big Ten Conference play. The three wins in head coach Greg Schiano's first season back on the banks was tied for the most single season Big Ten victories since the Scarlet Knights joined the conference back in 2014.

On the flip side, the Temple football team is coming off a rough season as they finished 1-6 with their only win coming in early October against the South Florida Bulls.

This matchup will be the 35th matchup between the two program and with Rutgers leading the way with 20 wins. The Scarlet Knights also hold the most recent win after the then Kyle Flood led program beat Matt Rhule and Temple, 23-20 back in 2013.

The season opener is set for Thursday, September 2nd in Piscataway, New Jersey at SHI Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6:30pm EST and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

--------------------------------------------------------------

•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

• Like us on Facebook

• Follow us on Twitter!

• Follow us on Instagram

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel