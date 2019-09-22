According to Vegasinsider.com , the Scarlet Knights have opened as 29-point underdogs to the Wolverines.

Las Vegas has released the point spreads for week five of college football and the betting experts have weighed in on this upcoming Saturday matchup between Rutgers and Michigan.

Last week the Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered a tough loss to former Big East conference rival Boston College. The Eagles ran up and down the field with ease, finishing with 280 rushing yards. Boston College ended up winning by a final score of 30-16.

On the flip side, the Michigan Wolverines struggled to defend against a highly ranked Wisconsin Badgers team and ended up losing by a score of 35-14.

Saturday's matchup between the two programs will be the sixth time the two schools have met on the gridiron, with Michigan leading the series 4-1.

Kickoff for Saturday's game in Ann Arbor, MI is set for Noon EST. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.