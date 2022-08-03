 Rutgers Football Training Camp Practice No. 1 -- News / Notes
Rutgers Football Training Camp Practice No. 1 -- News / Notes

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Rutgers Football training camp began today, as the team prepares for their season opening matchup versus the Boston College Eagles on September 3rd up in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

Here's the latest news and notes from the new 2022 Rutgers Football roster as well as what head coach Greg Schiano said to the media following practice.

— Schiano said that there was some really good energy, but admits the team is young, but saw signs of encouragement.

— To everyone’s surprise (SARCASM), Schiano said it’s too early to make any judgements on the quarterbacks. Coach also mentioned all three quarterbacks are confident that they can win the job.

