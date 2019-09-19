Rutgers Scarlet Knights Football head coach Chris Ash informed the media today that he will have a new starting quarterback this Saturday.

Coach Ash has officially announced that sophomore Artur Sitkowski will be the starter under center when the Boston College Eagles come to town Saturday afternoon.

"Yep," Ash said when asked if Sitkowski would start, "Very high on him. I've got nothing but 100% confidence and belief in Art. We talked all through training camp about the battle between the two (Sitkowski and Carter). The biggest one at the moment was that McLane (Carter) was a fifth year player and had a little bit more experience, that was it. Art had a tremendous training camp. The players, the coaches - everybody has 100% faith and trust in him to lead the team. We are excited for him to do that."

Two weeks ago, starting quarterback McLane Carter suffered a concussion in the first half of the game against Iowa which has caused him to miss practice. Earlier in the week Ash seemed optimistic about his return.

"Carter is still in the concussion protocol," Ash told the media on Monday. "He has improved significantly. He is listed as day-to-day here as we go through the week. He has not practiced since we played in the last game. There is a chance that hopefully he'll return to practice on Tuesday, but again it's going to be day-to-day and is just going to see how he continues to progress but he's doing great right now and there is a chance, but you know, it's day-to-day, as we go."

Now it will be up to Sitkowski, who started 11 out of the 12 games last season. Art also started the second half against Iowa in week two and went 4-of-11 for 19 yards and an interception.

Can offensive coordinator John McNulty scheme up some offensive plays to help Sitkowski get into a rhythm or will be it be the same struggles as last year?