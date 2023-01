The college football coaching carousel continues to spin as Rutgers Football tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile announces that he is moving on from the program via Twitter.

Campaniole has been on staff with the Scarlet Knights since he was hired by former head coach Chris Ash prior to the 2018 season. Prior to coaching on the banks, Campanile spent eight years as the head coach of New Jersey high school football powerhouse Bergen Catholic where he won the 2017 State Title.

This past season, Campanile started out the season by leading the tight ends group, but was promoted to interim Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach after Sean Gleeson was first midseason. This marking the second time he was promoted to such a role as he also took over as interim HC / OC following Chris Ash's firing during the 2019 season.

