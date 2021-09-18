Rutgers Football thumps Delaware to move to 3-0
PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- The Rutgers football team defeated Delaware, 45-13, on Saturday inside SHI Stadium.
The win moves the Scarlet Knights to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Rutgers is now halfway to a bowl game bid after a perfect non-conference slate.
Head coach Greg Schiano now has 73 wins in program history and is five off from the all-time wins mark at Rutgers.
GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE
After not showing much of a deep passing threat the first two weeks of the season, offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson dialed up the deep balls and quarterback Noah Vedral was able to connect with his receivers time after time. Vedral was 13-of-14 in the first half for 234 yards and two touchdowns and finished with 323 yards.
Vedral opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown to wide receiver Bo Melton. Running back Isaih Pacheco then took a swing pass on the right side that was later determined to be behind the line of scrimmage, and he ran it all the way for a 20-yard touchdown. Pacheco powered his way through the Delaware defense the last eight yards or so.
Less than a minute later, the Fightin' Blue Hens found the end zone quickly on a two-play drive. Dejoun Lee had a big 71-yard run all the way down to the 1-yard line, and then quarterback Nolan Henderson found Thyrick Pitts for a short touchdown.
On Rutgers' ensuing drive, Vedral just needed one play to find receiver Brandon Sanders for a 62-yard score. Vedral had good protection on the play and had all day to throw.
Delaware added a field goal, and then Rutgers running back Aaron Young carried the ball for a 6-yard touchdown. Aron Cruickshank made a splash on special teams with his first career punt return score from 62 yards away.
Rutgers led 35-10 at halftime.
Valentino Ambrosio kicked a 34-yard field goal in the third quarter and Ryan Coe kicked his own 41-yarder for the Blue Hens.
Pacheco had a would-be 7-yard score, but was down at the 1-yard line, but on the next play, he plunged in for his second score of the day to make it 45-13.
Both teams didn't much after that as Rutgers and Delaware changed quarterbacks.
Brendan Bordner started at left tackle and Hollin Pierce made his second straight start at right tackle alongside Cedrice Paillant, Nick Krimin, and Reggie Sutton on the interior.
RUTGERS PLAYERS OF THE GAME
OFFENSE: QB Noah Vedral
Vedral has a ton of time to throw in the pocket, and the Scarlet Knights utilized a deep passing game to perfection. Vedral was 13-of-14 for 234 yards and two touchdowns (one each to wide receivers Bo Melton and Brandon Sanders) in the first half. Vedral spread the ball the around and was not only efficient by not turning the ball over, but very productive as well. He finished with 323 yards and two scores on 21-of-25 passes.
Vedral threw for more yards on Saturday than he did the first two games combined. His career high at Rutgers is 381 against Michigan a year ago.
DEFENSE: Cocked nose Julius Turner (in honor of BTN announcer Matt Millen)
Turner posted two sacks in the fist half and drew at least penalty as he made his way into the backfield. Turner really came on last season in his first year under the new coaching staff, and he is always out to prove people wrong.
PLAY OF THE GAME 1: QB Noah Vedral connects with WR Brandon Sanders for a 62-yard touchdown
Facing a 1st-and-10 from his own 38-yard line after a Delaware touchdown, Vedral took the shotgun snap, dropped back, had plenty of room in the pocket despite a delayed blitz, and found Sanders wide open deep down the field for the score.
It was Sanders' first touchdown as a Scarlet Knight since transferring from Bucknell.
PLAY OF THE GAME 2: WR/KR/PR Aron Cruickshank notches his first career punt return score
Aron Cruickshank makes everybody hold their breath when he catches the ball on a kickoff or a punt. The reigning Big Ten Special Teams Returner of the Year has four total kick return touchdowns including two a year ago, but now he has his first score on a punt.
Cruickshank fielded the ball in Rutgers territory, received stellar blocks close by and down the field, and used his speed to weave his way past defenders to reach the end zone.
UP NEXT: Next up, Rutgers will head back on the road as it faces its toughest test of the season yet against Michigan Wolverines inside the Big House on September 25. Kickoff is set to take place at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on either ESPN or ABC.
This postgame recap is sponsored by Franchise Coach. Here is a quick message from our sponsor.
Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Adam Goldman can help! Adam is Jersey born (Exit 36 on I-78, Watchung Hills High School) , a Knight Report member, a Scarlet Knight Fan and franchise veteran for over a decade, having been a franchisee and owned multiple businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Adam, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!!
Your OWN New Business - Made Easy!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at FranchiseCoach.net
Call Adam anytime at (844) 800-3726
Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board