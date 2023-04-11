“Johnny definitely has room to grow. He wants to get better every day,” Aurich said. “He’s taken a big step in how violent he needs to be in the run game. That shows up every practice. There are reps where I get excited watching him.”

Langan is the leader of the group. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder started all 12 games last year and totaled 31 catches for 296 yards. He had a catch in every game, completed two passes for 43 yards and a touchdown, and ran 31 times for 139 yards and a touchdown.

“It’s been great,” Aurich said. “It’s a fun group of guys who work really hard who consistently come to work every day. It’s been an easy transition.”

Aurich has stuck around despite other changes on offense regarding the staff and is in his fourth year of his second stint at Rutgers. He coached the running backs last year after coaching the offensive line the two years prior.

Johnny Langan is back for a sixth season of college football, Victor Konopka has returned after playing in just the first three games a year ago, and Mike Higgins is a sophomore who saw limited action last fall. That group, along with the likes of freshman Logan Blake, redshirt freshman Jordan Walker, and redshirt sophomore Evan Ward, are being coached now by Andy Aurich.

As spring practice rolls on for the Rutgers football team, the tight group on offense are steadily improving.

Langan opted to come back to Rutgers for a fifth year as he got the extra season of eligibility due to COVID. His presence keeps the room at a good depth.

“I came back because I’ve been here a long time and I have unfinished business here,” said Langan, who was a captain last year. “I want to win with these guys. The leadership is the best I’ve been around. We have a chance to do something special.”

Higgins is one to watch who could crack the rotation. He saw 43 snaps in seven games this past season, but did not accrue any stats. The 6-foot-5, 240-pounder is coming along.

“He’s doing a great job right now in practice,” Aurich said. “He’s a very athletic player who catches the ball well. He gets better every day as a run blocker. I’m excited about where he’s headed moving forward.”

Konopka, who TKR spoke with last week, is relishing his chance to play football again after missing the last nine games a year ago. Konopka stands 6-foot-7, 250-pounds and is a huge target. He started against Boston College and had a catch for 17 yards. Per Pro Football Focus, he was the top-rated TE on the team at 78.8 overall.

“Very similar to Mike, he has gotten better as a run blocker,” Aurich said. “You notice it and he’s more comfortable and he understands what we’re asking the tight end to do in the run game. He’s a great athlete who is comfortable running routes and catching the ball. Now you can see him develop.”

Langan is glad to have Konopka back in the fold who has worked hard to be back.

“I’m so happy for Victor,” Langan said. “We’ve talked about it a lot and I’m excited for him to put the pads on. He’s been doing great for someone who hasn’t played since week three. He’s hit the ground running.”

Asked how they will all be used in new offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s offense, Aurich expects his unit to be used as stout run blockers who have the ability to go out and make receptions.

“They’re going to be counted a lot especially in the run game,” Aurich said. “They have to win that c-gap on the back side of the zone schemes. If you see the Minnesota tape, the tight ends proved themselves too and they’ll be counted on in the passing game. With the way these guys are working, they are trying to prove that same thing so they can expand their role.”

All three main guys in Langan, Konopka, and Higgins are still relatively green at the position. Langan was a QB until recently, and Konopka and Higgins are former basketball players in high school.

“It’s a fun group to coach because they’re such sponges,” Aurich said. “They know they have plenty to learn. As a group there’s nobody that has it figured it out. They’re always techniques here or there they can get better at.”



