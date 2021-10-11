Rutgers Football TE Zukudo Igwenagu enters transfer portal

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE .

On Monday afternoon, The Knight Report confirmed that Rutgers Football tight end Zukudo Igwenagu has entered the transfer portal with the intent to play elsewhere.

Igwemagu originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2019 recruiting class.

During his two and a half seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Igwemagu appeared in six total games before moving to tight end this past offseason.

He will now have four years of eligibility left to play three elsewhere.

Stay tuned for more on Ignweagu and other Rutgers Football news right here on The Knight Report!