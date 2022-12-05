Rutgers Football tight end Matt Alaimo as decided to enter his name into the transfer portal today as a graduate transfer with one year of eligibility remaining.

Alaimo is a former three-star recruit out of St. Joe's Regional High School up in Montvale, New Jersey where he originally committed to UCLA as a member of the 2018 class, choosing the Bruins over 25 other offers from schools like Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Duke. Louisville, Minnesota Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and many others.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end only spent one season with the Bruins, appearing in zero games before heading back to New Jersey to play for the home team Scarlet Knights. Alaimo would go on to appear in 41 games over the next three seasons as he hauled in 20 receptions for 146 yards.

The New Jersey native is now the fifth player to enter the portal for the Scarlet Knights this portal season.

Stay tuned as TKR has launched our RFotball Transfer Portal Tracker, keeping tabs on everything happening with the Scarlet Knights this offseason!