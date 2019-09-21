It was another rough Saturday at SHI stadium as the Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered their second loss of the season at the hands of the Boston College Eagles, 30-16. Rutgers head coach Chris Ash spoke to the media after the game and he wasn’t very happy with his coaching today. “At the end of the day we didn't play well enough to win a game,” Ash told the media in his postgame interview. “That's my fault. It is all on me. I have to do a better job of getting the team ready. They did a better job than I did. It is all on me. We'll continue to work to try to get better.”

Starting quarterback McLane Carter suffered a concussion two weeks ago against Iowa, so Artur Sitkowski was put back into the starting role and performed pretty well as he threw for over 300 yards.

“(Art) played outstanding,” Ash said. “He worked really, really hard to improve. We have talk a lot about that in these sessions. And hopefully he saw a lot of that improvement today. He had his best game that he's had since he's been here at Rutgers.” Another bright spot of the offense this week was running back Raheem Blackshear, who for the second time in three games, finished with 130 receiving yards on the day. “I thought he played well,” he said. “He had the one fumble, put us in a bad situation. You know, Raheem is consistently a guy that shows up making plays every single week. He did that today as well.”

Ash also left the door open for the possibility of Blackshear to go receiver full time in the future. “We'll do what's best for our offense, you know, moving forward,” Ash stated. “He's played multiple positions. He's learned multiple positions, and I think he does a great job. I absolutely love his competitive spirit and what he does every single day out there at practice, and what he does on game day too.” Although the offense played pretty well, it was the rushing defense that hurt the Scarlet Knights the most today. The Boston College Eagles ran for over 272 rushing yards and four rushing scores on the day. ”We didn't play well enough,” said Ash. “You know, we had some breakdowns. We wore down in the second half, in the fourth quarter specifically. You know, we expect to be able to stop the run better than we did today.” Next up for the Scarlet Knights is a tough matchup against the Michigan Wolverines. That game will take place next Saturday at Noon and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. More to come.